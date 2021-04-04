-$0.21 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

IDRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,324 shares of company stock valued at $80,971. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

