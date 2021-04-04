Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 963.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.25 ($12.58).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 894.80 ($11.69) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 941.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.02. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

