Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Target Price at $3.88

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE AMC opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,473,324 shares of company stock valued at $536,584,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.