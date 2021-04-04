FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $7.58 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 105,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

