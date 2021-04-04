FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $10.40 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.

