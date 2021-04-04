FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 173,096 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.08. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

