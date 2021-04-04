Norges Bank Invests $1.23 Billion in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,037,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of Boston Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $104.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

