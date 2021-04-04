Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Shares of TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $691.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

