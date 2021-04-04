Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Holdings Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,218 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

