Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 407 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.06.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

