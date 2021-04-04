938 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,445,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,934,000 after buying an additional 414,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

