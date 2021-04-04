Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

