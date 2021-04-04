858 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

