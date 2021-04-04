2,007 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,699,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 246,379 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Halliburton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,593,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.92 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

