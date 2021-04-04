Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,367 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,236 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

