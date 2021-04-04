Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:RKT opened at $22.55 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

