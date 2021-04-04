Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $11.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Athenex alerts:

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.