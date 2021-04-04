Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $5.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $297.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Americas Silver by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

