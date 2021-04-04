Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

