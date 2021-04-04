Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,378 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $155.51 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.64 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

