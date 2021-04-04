CACHE Gold (CGT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $104,286.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.90 million and $104,286.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $56.14 or 0.00095519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.87 or 0.00683734 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027616 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 52,895 coins and its circulating supply is 51,642 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

