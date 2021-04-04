CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Cap of $47,018.54

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $47,018.54 and approximately $374.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

