Phocas Financial Corp. Has $12.10 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,007 shares during the period. TPI Composites comprises about 1.9% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.11% of TPI Composites worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in TPI Composites by 953.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.