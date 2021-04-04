RMR Wealth Builders Invests $165,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,640.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $59,517,697 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $308.04 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.06 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

