RMR Wealth Builders Invests $148,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after buying an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.24. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.