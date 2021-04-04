RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $199,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

