680 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 680 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,817 shares of company stock worth $50,621,674 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $328.05 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.49 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.