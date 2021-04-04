Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 173 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $216.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.02. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $221.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

