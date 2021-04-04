Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 857,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 114,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

