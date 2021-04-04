Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $38.14 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.