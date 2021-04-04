Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,097 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,123,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,817,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $30.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98.

