Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,813,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $113.17 and a one year high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

