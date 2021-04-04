Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 44,075 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 136.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.