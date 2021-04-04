Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.52 and a one year high of $269.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

