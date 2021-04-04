ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

NYSE CL opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.71 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.