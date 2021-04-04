Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Apple by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 307,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,831,000 after buying an additional 108,758 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

