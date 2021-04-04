Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $234,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASML by 189.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $637.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $267.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $639.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

