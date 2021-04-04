Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 380,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 327,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.06 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

