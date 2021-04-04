Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

