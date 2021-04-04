Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock worth $57,074,369.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $18.00 on Friday. American Well has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

