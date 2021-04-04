Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.88.
RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.14. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $134.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
