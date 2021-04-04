Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.88.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.14. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $134.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

