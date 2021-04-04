Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $756.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

