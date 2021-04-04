Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $756.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
