Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.45 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $125.45 million and $8.17 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00682141 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 123,649,270 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

