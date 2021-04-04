Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.49 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00016779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $247.24 million and $10.49 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00075786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00318530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00092849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.79 or 0.00770810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,196,476 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

