Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.49 million and $22,884.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00463671 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.54 or 0.04583534 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,652,424 coins and its circulating supply is 426,391,988 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

