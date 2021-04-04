Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,345 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after purchasing an additional 318,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $28,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

