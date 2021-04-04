ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.22 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.