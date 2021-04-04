EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.34 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

