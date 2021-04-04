157,181 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock worth $16,204,720. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $34.52 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

