Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $414.29 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. NIO accounts for about 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NIO were worth $414,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,039,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 539,786 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:NIO opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

